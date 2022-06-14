Advertisement

Kansas Republican AG hopefuls to faceoff in first primary debate in Overland Park

Kris Kobach (left), Kellie Warren (center), Tony Mattivi (right).
Kris Kobach (left), Kellie Warren (center), Tony Mattivi (right).(WIBW, Kansas Legislature, KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi, and Kansas Senator Kellie Warren (R-Leawood) will face off in the first Kansas Attorney General Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

The Johnson County Bar Association says at noon on Wednesday, June 15, it will host the Kansas Attorney General Republican Primary Debate at the Double Tree Hotel in Overland Park.

The Johnson Co. Bar said the debate will be broadcast on Kansas City PBS and offered to public television stations across the Sunflower State.

According to the association, Nick Haines - Executive Producer of Kansas City PBS Public TV - will moderate the debate between AG hopefuls Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren.

The Associaiton noted that the event is private to members and the general public will not be permitted to watch the debate in person. However, it said KC PBS’s broadcast cameras will allow the public to experience the entire exchange in the electoral race.

