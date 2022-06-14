Junction City Animal Shelter to continue to help animals with $10K grant

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A $10,000 grant has been awarded to the Junction City Animal Shelter to continue to help homeless pets and educate about animal welfare.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Junction City Animal Shelter says to support its lifesaving work for animals in Geary Co., it was awarded a $10,000 grant from the national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Manhattan Petco.

“Our investment in Junction City Animal Shelter is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

JCAS said it is a city-run organization and no-kill shelter which has been open since about 1970. It said the grant will go towards three programs, updates to buildings to better suit animals, education to grade school classes about animal welfare and to start a fund that residents can apply to for monetary assistance to help pets in need of medical supplies, as well as towards a pet pantry to help those in need.

“This investment from PetcoLove is something that our shelter is so grateful for,” shelter staff said. “We can continue to help those in need, whether it be pet owners or the homeless pets of Geary County- this investment is absolutely needed! We are ecstatic to continue to be supported by PetcoLove!”

The Animal Shelter noted that Petco Love is a national nonprofit which leads change for pets by bringing communities and pet families closer. Since it was founded in 1999, it said Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. It said the organization helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations throughout the nation, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

