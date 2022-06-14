Irwin Army Community Hospital welcomes new commanding officer

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley officially welcomed a new commanding officer on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, June 14, Fort Riley says Col. Anthony D. Gray, former director of logistics for Brooke Army Medical Center and Regional Health Command - Central G4, Joint Base San Antonio, in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, took command of Irwin Army Community Hospital from Col. Edgar G. Arroyo during a ceremony on Cavalry Parade Field.

Fort Riley also said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills II transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. George L. Foster Jr. It also said Regional Health Command-Central Commanding General Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby presided over the ceremony.

The military base noted that Col. Arroyo is now on his way to an assignment with Regional Health Command-Pacific.

Fort Riley said a Change of Command Ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that indicates the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.

