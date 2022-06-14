As gas prices continue to rise, Topekans invited to “Dump the Pump”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the nation experiences an unprecedented spike in gas prices, Topeka Metro has invited those in the Capital City to “Dump the Pump” and ride the bus on Thursday.

Topeka Metro says on Thursday, June 16, it will participate in the 16th annual national Dump the Pump Day along with various other transit providers in the U.S.

Topeka Metro noted that the event is sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association and is a chance to highlight public transit and to encourage people to ride the bus instead of driving their cars. It said this is especially true as the nation experiences a spike in fuel prices and uncertainty surrounding the situation.

“With prices continuing to rise we are all looking for ways to reduce how much we are spending on fuel and transportation costs. Dump the Pump Day is an ideal way to draw attention to riding the bus and the potential savings in our transportation costs,” Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent said. “Whether you ride once a week or once a day, the savings can really add up.”

According to the APTA Transit Savings Report, those in a 2-person home can save an average of more than $10,160 each year by downsizing to one car and using public transit instead. It also said:

Every $1 invested in public transportation generates $5 in economic returns.

Every $10 million in operating investment yields $32 million in increased business sales.

Home values were up to 24% higher near public transportation than in other areas.

Millennials consider public transportation as the best option for digital socializing and among the best for connecting with their communities.

For more information about Topeka Metro bus routes and fares, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.