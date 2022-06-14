Fork in the Road: 1886 serves up locally-sourced meals with a slice of history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, 13 NEWS’ Eric Ives heads north of Topeka to Mayetta to see what is on the menu at the 1886 Cafe.

While the building has been home to several businesses - a liquor store, apartment homes, and more - it has been well-known as a cafe.

While it had been closed for four years, owner Lester Arnold, a Mayetta native and well-known painter, has remodeled the inside - as well as the menu.

All the meat on the 1886 menu is locally grown in Jackson Co.

“So always fresh, always local,” said co-owner Bailey Parker. “So you’ve got your pulled pork, your brisket, your burgers and your breakfast - sausage, bacon, eggs.”

For those hungry for a sandwich - but not a burger, staff and customers recommend the Friday special - roast beef grilled cheese.

“I use an artisan bread and I put it on the grill, you know, taste it using cheddar cheese and then local roast beef,” Parker noted. “You’re putting it on there, steaming it up, getting it hot. And then, you cut it in half. It just melts. And the flavor is just, it’s so good.

Customers also mentioned the chicken Philly for sandwich lovers.

“The chicken Philly that we’ve got also uses artisan toast, then we throw in the peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and then some provolone cheese, melt it down, and it’s just amazing. That, I pair it with my homemade barbecue sauce,” said Parker.

Diners can also enjoy some homemade ice cream and cheesecake.

Named after the year the town of Mayetta was established in, 1886 Cafe is located at 108 E Main St. in Mayetta and is open every day - except Mondays. Hours can be found on its Facebook page HERE.

