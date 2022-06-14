Dinosaurs spotted at Boys and Girls Club of Topeka for upcoming ‘Jurassic Quest’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dinosaur was spotted at the Boys and Girls Club and Stormont Vail’s pediatric wing, as a dinosaur trainer visited with kids.

On Tuesday, June 14, dinosaurs arrived at 11 a.m. to deliver 500 donated Jurassic Quest tickets to members of the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka and, of course, meet with kids. They were paid a visit by a dinosaur trainer named Dino Dustin and his baby dinosaur Cammie the Camarasaurus.

By 1 p.m., Dino Dustin and Cammie also stopped by Stormont Vail’s pediatric wing to see the patients.

The purpose of the tour is to educate the community about dinosaurs, all part of Jurassic Quest’s Community Quest Initiative.

“I think it is really important because it just shows the earth’s history and we can learn a lot about dinosaurs, and a lot about animals, and ecosystems, and environments,” said dinosaur trainer, Dino Dustin. “I think it does spark a lot of interest in science with kids, and so, I think doing fun things with your family, that is also a learning experience, fosters an environment for kids to learn more.”

According to Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, put on by Jurassic Quest, will open at the Stormont Vail Events Center from June 24 to June 26, where families can meet life-size dinosaurs. Dino Dustin will also be one of the many trainers in attendance.

“Families can expect to meet life-size dinosaurs like Cammie and also experience a lot of fun things, like getting the chance to ride on a dinosaur, holding real-life fossils, and training one of our walking Utahraptors,” according to Dino Dustin.

To buy tickets or learn more about the event, just go to the Stormont Vail Events Center website.

Jurassic Quest migrates to Topeka as Dino Days gears down Just as Topeka Dino Days gears down, another event of Jurassic-sized proportions is headed to Stormont Vail Events Center.

