Children, parents cool down Tuesday at Evergy Plaza’s Crossroads Fountains in downtown Topeka

Children and their parents cooled down Tuesday in the splash pads at the Crossroads Fountains at Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another hot day Tuesday in Topeka was made a little bit cooler for parents and children in downtown Topeka.

Dozens of children -- and a few parents -- beat the heat by getting wet in the splash pads that were shooting cold water into the air at Evergy Plaza’s Crossroads Fountains, 630 S. Kansas Ave.

Children ran and danced in the water that shot up from the splash pads on the warm afternoon. The Topeka temperature at 1:30 p.m. was 92 degrees.

Some parents also were in the splash pads with their children. A few of the parents held their babies in their arms while other children ran around them in the water.

John Knight, director of Evergy Plaza, sat on the Evergy Plaza stage as he watched the children and families enjoying themselves.

He said days like Tuesday were exactly what were envisioned when Evergy Plaza was developed for downtown Topeka at the northeast corner of 7th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Several parents said Tuesday was the first time they’d taken their children to the splash pads, saying they’d be back and that they would spread the word to their friends.

For more information about times when the splash pads are activated, visit Evergy Plaza on Facebook.

