Authorities responding to incident in south Topeka neighborhood

Up to eight Shawnee Co. Sheriff vehicles were parked near a home in the 200 block of SW Heights...
Up to eight Shawnee Co. Sheriff vehicles were parked near a home in the 200 block of SW Heights Tuesday afternoon.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are asking people to avoid an area off SW 49th and Topeka Blvd. while they respond to an incident.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to make contact with a person in the 200 block of SW Heights Road. They say the person is wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

At one point, eight Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicles were parked outside the home in question.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will post additional information as it becomes available.

