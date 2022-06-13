Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.

Officials say Betsy J. Gust, 37, of Topeka was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022, around 2 a.m. after a red 2004 GMC Yukon near NE Morse and NE Monroe was stopped for having an expired tag. Gust was the passenger. She was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

Finally, officials say Charlz L. Bullard, 44, of Topeka and Katherine M. O’Brien, 36, of Topeka were also arrested Saturday shortly after 1 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a green 1995 Ford F-150 with an expired license plate in the 1700 block of SW Wanamaker Rd. Bullard was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper driving on a laned roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle without registration and no vehicle liability insurance. O’Brien was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

