Advertisement

Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests

From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.
From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.

Officials say Betsy J. Gust, 37, of Topeka was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022, around 2 a.m. after a red 2004 GMC Yukon near NE Morse and NE Monroe was stopped for having an expired tag. Gust was the passenger. She was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

Finally, officials say Charlz L. Bullard, 44, of Topeka and Katherine M. O’Brien, 36, of Topeka were also arrested Saturday shortly after 1 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a green 1995 Ford F-150 with an expired license plate in the 1700 block of SW Wanamaker Rd. Bullard was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper driving on a laned roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle without registration and no vehicle liability insurance. O’Brien was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
Viewer submitted photo showing damage at a beverage warehouse in Marysville, Kansas on June 11,...
Severe Weather Photo Gallery
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported
According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the...
Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening
Marysville wedding guests “safe and sound” after tornado destroys nearby building
Marysville wedding guests “safe and sound” after tornado hits nearby building

Latest News

Nathan Wagner
Nebraska man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brown Co.
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
In this image from body camera video provided by Sedgwick County, police put Cedric "C.J."...
Lawsuit: Death of Black teen at juvenile center foreshadowed
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, speaks to reporters Feb. 23, 2021, at the...
Kansas’ first transgender lawmaker not seeking reelection