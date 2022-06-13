Sunset Zoo mourns loss of white-handed gibbon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is mourning the loss of their male, white-handed gibbon.

Zookeepers made the difficult decision to euthanize Dempsey on Friday, June 10th, after tests showed the primate’s kidneys had failed.

The Sunset Zoo said they had been monitoring Dempsey’s kidney disease since January 2020. In January 2022, keepers noticed signs the disease had progressed, and in May 2022 the zoo’s veterinarians determined Dempsey was in renal failure.

The Sunset Zoo said Dempsey’s condition was closely managed through a special diet and medication as they kept a close eye on the primate’s quality of life and mental stability.

Officials say several days ago they noticed Dempsey acting lethargic, not eating and changed his behavior towards his family. Zoo staff took Dempsey to K-State Veterinary Health Center for further testing and learned his kidneys stopped functioning all together.

Dempsey was 22-years-old. He was born in November 2000 at the Columbus Zoo and came to Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo in April of 2012 with his mate Leslie. The zoo says Gibbons mate for life, so after Dempsey died he was brought back to the enclosure giving his family time to sit and mourn.

