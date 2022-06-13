Advertisement

Straight line winds blamed for MHK storm damage

Riley Co. officials say straight line winds clocked at around 100 mph were responsible for...
Riley Co. officials say straight line winds clocked at around 100 mph were responsible for extensive damage in Manhattan from the June 11th storm.(Submitted)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has determined that straight line winds caused widespread damage in Manhattan Saturday night, and not a tornado.

Riley Co. officials say some areas in Manhattan experienced straight line winds of 100 miles per hour, which is the equivalent of an EF1 tornado.

“Most of the storm damage we get in Kansas is actually caused by straight line winds, so they should always be taken very seriously,” said Riley County Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey. “Radar indicated a tornado debris signature and tight rotation in Olsburg in a storm which traveled south. We are very fortunate the rotation signature stopped before it reached Manhattan. The damage was significant, but could have been worse with a direct tornado hit.”

Officials say the preliminary damage assessment from the June 11 storm caused $9.47 million in damages. Officials say any home or business owner whose property sustained significant structural damage should contact the Riley Co. Appraiser’s Office at (785) 537-6310 by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15th to request an assessment.

Riley Co. Emergency Management says the agency received reports that the outdoor warning sirens did not sound in some areas. Sirens were only activated in the area of the Tornado Warning determined by the National Weather Service, according to a press release.

“It’s each individual’s responsibility to be weather aware and to choose the warning method that best suits their needs, whether it’s a NOAA weather radio, tv or radio broadcast, weather app on their phone, or the Northeast Kansas Emergency Notification System,” said Stukey. “Everyone should have at least three ways to be notified of severe weather.”

