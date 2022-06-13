Advertisement

Solar farm, assisted living units among items approved by county commission

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved two new construction projects on Monday, June 13 for upcoming solar farms and additional units for an assisted living village.

20 new units will soon be added to Aldersgate Village in order to keep up with the marketing demand, especially among the assisted living, according to Aldersgate Village CEO, Jerry Ney.

”This will very often and almost in every case free up other housing,” said Ney. ”As you know, the city, the county and the region has a housing crisis. This is our way of meeting that demand.”

Commissioners also approved construction on an Evergy solar farm at 7300 NW 35th street in Menoken township but decided to send plans back for further review for another farm on Auburn Rd.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
A Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputy blocks northbound K-4 at US-24 highway following a major...
Two confirmed dead in accident along K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Viewer submitted photo showing damage at a beverage warehouse in Marysville, Kansas on June 11,...
Severe Weather Photo Gallery
According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the...
Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported

Latest News

According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the...
Street closed under fallen portion of Polk-Quincy Viaduct
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved two new construction projects on Monday, June 13 for...
Solar farm, assisted living units among items approved by county commission
A man accused of molesting two minor girls over a five-year period, and then shooting at the...
Man convicted for sex crimes, attempted murder
Students and Staff at Seaman Middle School express great pride to be named the 2022 Association...
Middle school principal proud of school’s distinguished award