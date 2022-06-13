Solar farm, assisted living units among items approved by county commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved two new construction projects on Monday, June 13 for upcoming solar farms and additional units for an assisted living village.

20 new units will soon be added to Aldersgate Village in order to keep up with the marketing demand, especially among the assisted living, according to Aldersgate Village CEO, Jerry Ney.

”This will very often and almost in every case free up other housing,” said Ney. ”As you know, the city, the county and the region has a housing crisis. This is our way of meeting that demand.”

Commissioners also approved construction on an Evergy solar farm at 7300 NW 35th street in Menoken township but decided to send plans back for further review for another farm on Auburn Rd.

