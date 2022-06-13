Advertisement

Six ejected, one killed in KC rollover

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Six of the eight people riding in a vehicle Sunday night were ejected in a rollover in Kansas City, Kansas, leaving one person dead.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 7:35 p.m. Wilfredo Lopez-Cartagena, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy on the Southbound I-435 to Eastbound I-70 ramp when he took the curve too fast and lost control.

Officials say Lopez Cartagena over corrected and rolled multiple times on the right shoulder and right ditch.

Lopez-Cartagena was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

All seven other passengers sustained suspected serious injuries.

According to KHP, only two of the eight people in the vehicle were properly restrained. They ranged in age from 33 years-old to 2-years-old.

