Saturday evening storm in Riley Co. causes $9.7M in damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Storm damage estimates in Riley County have reached nearly $10 million dollars.

Neighbors were clearing up damage from Saturday night’s storm.

Many neighborhoods in Manhattan were working to get downed trees and branches cleaned up on Saturday morning.

“Our goal is then to go from here once we get our place cleaned up, go into the surrounding neighborhood, and see how else we can help out.” Peace Lutheran Church Pastor Austin English says.

Twenty properties sustained major storm damage, with three homes being declared completely destroyed.

“There’s a lot of damage out there.” English says.

In some neighborhoods, trees fell onto power and cable lines that run along the property lines, causing residents to wait to clean up, until they knew the powerlines weren’t active.

“We were lucky, I understand there’s a lot of people that aren’t as lucky right now in town, but we wanted to get… we want to be able to help them anyway we can.” English says.

Riley County issued a disaster declaration effective June 11, 2022, for this severe weather event.

