Nebraska man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man is facing charges in Kansas and Nebraska after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

According to Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant, Nathan Wagner, 33, of Ashland, Nebraska, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Monday.

Merchant says Wagner was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, flee to elude, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

Officials say the pursuit started in Richardson Co. (Nebraska) and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. It came to an end near US-36 and Goldfinch Rd. after deputies successfully deployed a spike strip that hit one of Wagner’s front tires.

The Richardson Co. Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle Wagner was driving was reported stolen out of Lincoln, NE, on June 1, 2022.

Once he is done facing charges in Kansas, Richardson Co. officials say Wagner will be extradited back to Nebraska for additional counts related to the stolen vehicle and pursuit.

