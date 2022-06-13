National Weather Service: Marysville EF1 tornado tracked 4.5 miles

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Topeka indicate an EF1 tornado tore a 4.5 mile path before lifting just north of downtown Marysville Saturday, reaching wind speeds of 90 mph.

The tornado caused significant damage, tearing several roofs from buildings downtown and destroying half of a lumber shop nearby.

No injuries were reported.

This marks the second EF1 tornado in the Marysville area in the last week. A tornado late last Tuesday caused minor structural damage in western Marshall Co. about four miles southwest of Marysville.

According to the NWS report, Kansas saw four tornadoes in all Saturday:

Nebraska into Northern Kansas (north of Oketo area): EF1; 104 mph winds; 4.1 mile path

Oketo to Marysville: EF1; 90 mph winds; 4.5 mile path

Blue Rapids: EF1; 90 mph winds; 1.6 mile path

Olsburg to 6 miles north of Manhattan: EF1; 99 mph winds; 10.9 mile path

