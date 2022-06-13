Monday forecast: A hot week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for a hot and humid week with low chances for showers/storms through mid-week. While a cool down is expected by mid-week, we’re talking going from upper 90s to low 90s so still remaining hot.

One thing to keep in mind this week that if you have higher humidity the harder it will be for the actual air temperature to warm up so for today’s case, those that may stay in the mid-upper 90s it’s only because it’s very humid and for those that are able to get actual air temperatures to be in the triple digits, it’s because the air is drier. When it’s all said and done, heat indices or the feel like temperature for most areas will be 103-108.

As for rain chances, the highest probability of rain will be Wednesday night but there does remain lower chances Tuesday night and late Wednesday afternoon.

Normal High: 86/ Normal Low: 65 No record highs are expected to be broken however the records for the warmest lows will likely be broken the next couple nights (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds. Highs range from 96 to 104. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

There is a slight chance of storms Tuesday night especially along HWY 36 with many spots dry. By Wednesday, highs will start to cool down in the low-mid 90s, it’ll be windy once again Wednesday with gusts around 35 mph. There is also a slight chance of storms late with a better chance after sunset.

While Wednesday night is the final storm chance in the 8 day, there does remain a low chance Thursday night and Friday night in portions of northeast KS but with those chances too low will keep it dry for now. The heat remains however the winds won’t be as strong starting Thursday with winds likely around 10 mph through Saturday before the winds increase slightly for Sunday and next Monday.

Taking Action:

Heat is the #1 weather related killer (not tornadoes) so this heat wave needs to be taken seriously. Drink plenty of water even if you’re swimming at a pool, keep your pets safe by keeping them hydrated and in a shelter. If you don’t have access to AC, go somewhere that does (movie theater, library, friend’s house).

Storm chances this week are small but will continue to fine-tune the chances each day. Most of the chances will be at night meaning not much relief is expected during the day unless it’s in the evening hours (tomorrow and Wednesday).

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly Tuesday evening (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly Wednesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.