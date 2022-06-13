Middle school principal proud of school’s distinguished award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff at Seaman Middle School express great pride to be named the 2022 Association for Middle-Level Education (AMLE) School of Distinction.

Seaman Middle School is, so far, the only school in Kansas to earn such an award from the AMLE. 13 NEWS spoke one-on-one with Seaman Middle School’s Principal, Joshua Snyder, about its latest achievement.

“One thing we feel as a staff that we are most proud of is that we put Kansas on the map,” said Snyder. “That lifts up every middle school in our state because we are doing great things. Even though we are really proud we won this award. We are also proud that Kansas gets an opportunity to be seen because there are so many schools here that are doing great work just like Seaman Middle School is.”

According to USD 345, AMLE will display the practices of each school demonstrates to foster growth and development.

Snyder listed multiple reasons to explain why Seaman Middle School earned the award, from student communities to team-building with teachers, and teachers in leadership positions.

”The other really great thing is that we have three different leadership teams within our building that make decisions,” Snyder said. “So, even though I am the principal, any time a decision is made in our school, it goes to the leadership teams, meaning that our staff members make the decisions. So, it is not something done to them, it is something done with them. Outside of safety and security and some of those things that have to be done at an administrative level. Any grassroots, anything we want to do to change or modify or look at our programming, it goes to our leadership teams first. So, that is what’s really cool about our school is that it’s led by and ran by teachers with me just standing in the background celebrating their successes.”

USD 345 says Seaman Middle school will be recognized in November at the 49th annual conference for middle-level education.

To learn more about the AMLE, check out its website.

