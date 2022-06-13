Advertisement

Mayetta woman facing drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop

Tamara Christian, 44, was arrested Sunday morning on several drug charges.
Tamara Christian, 44, was arrested Sunday morning on several drug charges.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOUGLAS., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta woman is behind bars after being stopped and arrested in Jackson County on several drug charges.

Tamara Christian, 44, was pulled over near 126 Rd. and US-75 around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Christian was arrested at the scene for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating the registration offender act, driving while a habitual violator, and an outstanding warrant.

She was booked Sunday into the Jackson County Jail.

