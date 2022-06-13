Mayetta woman facing drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOUGLAS., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta woman is behind bars after being stopped and arrested in Jackson County on several drug charges.
Tamara Christian, 44, was pulled over near 126 Rd. and US-75 around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Christian was arrested at the scene for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating the registration offender act, driving while a habitual violator, and an outstanding warrant.
She was booked Sunday into the Jackson County Jail.
