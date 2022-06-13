Mayetta woman facing drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop

DOUGLAS., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta woman is behind bars after being stopped and arrested in Jackson County on several drug charges.

Tamara Christian, 44, was pulled over near 126 Rd. and US-75 around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Christian was arrested at the scene for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating the registration offender act, driving while a habitual violator, and an outstanding warrant.

She was booked Sunday into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.