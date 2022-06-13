Advertisement

Manhattan to hold citywide storm cleanup next week

Crews will go neighborhood by neighborhood on assigned days next week to pick up tree limbs and branches.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan crews will make their way through the city next week cleaning up debris from the recent storm.

The city announced Monday a citywide storm cleanup effort will take place June 21 through June 27.

“This week, City crews will be clearing stormwater inlets, streets and sidewalks, as well as removing broken and hanging branches in the public right-of-way,” Rob Ott, director of public works for the City of Manhattan, said. “As we focus on these high-priority areas, that will give property owners time to gather any storm-related tree debris on private property to the curb by next Tuesday.”

Crews will go neighborhood by neighborhood on assigned days to pick up tree limbs and branches from the public.

The city notes crews won’t work on private property; residents must move storm debris over to the curb.

  • Tuesday, June 21 — cleanup will begin in areas south of Anderson Avenue, between Westwood and Manhattan, as well as all areas southeast of Manhattan Avenue and Ratone/Ehlers
  • Wednesday, June 22 — all areas north of Anderson Avenue, between Seth Child and Manhattan Avenue
  • Thursday, June 23 — areas south of Anderson and west of Westwood
  • Friday, June 24 — areas north of Anderson and west of Seth Child
  • Monday, June 27 — all areas north of Ratone/Ehlers, east of Manhattan Avenue and Tuttle Creek Boulevard

A list of licensed tree service contractors that can work on private property can be found here.

