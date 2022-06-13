Advertisement

Man convicted for sex crimes, attempted murder

Zachary Nelson
Zachary Nelson(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of molesting two minor girls over a five-year period, and then shooting at the person whom he thought turned him in has been convicted of those crimes.

According to District Attorney Mike Kagay, on Monday a jury found Zachary Richard Nelson guilty of:

  • Attempted Murder in the First Degree
  • Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle
  • Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Unoccupied Dwelling
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Assault
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Criminal Threat
  • Aggravated Criminal Sodomy of a Child under 14
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14 (Off-Grid Felonies);
  • Rape of a Child under 14 (Off-Grid Felony);
  • Aggravated Indecent Liberties of a Child 14-16 (Level 3 Felony);
  • Battery

Kagay says Nelson was charged for sexually abusing minor females between 2016 and 2021. The attempted murder and related charges were from Nelson’s response to the accusations against him.

Two minor girls reported the crimes on January 7, 2021. A day later, police were called to a home in the 4100 block of NW Beecher Rd the following day in reference to several gunshots. Kagay said Nelson showed up to the home, which was of a family friend, at attempted to shoot the person whom he thought reported the sexual abuse.

Nelson had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, but was later apprehended January 13, 2021.

Kagay said nobody was injured in the shooting.

The trial lasted six days and faces a presumptive life-sentence for each of the off-grid felonies.

