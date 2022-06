TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire investigators are investigating what caused a house on SW Tyler St. to go up in flames Monday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of SW Tyler around 9:30 a.m.

Topeka Fire officials believe nobody lives inside the home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.