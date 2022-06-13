Crews working major accident along K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Avoid the area of K-4 and 31st St. near the Jefferson/Shawnee Co. line.
An apparent two-vehicle accident happened around 3:45 p.m.
Scanner traffic indicated two people may have died in the crash and one other may have been injured, however, this information is preliminary.
K-4 was shut down a short time after the accident. It remains closed as of 4:45 p.m.
This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew on-location and will update this story as information becomes available.
