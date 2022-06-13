Advertisement

Crews working major accident along K-4 in Shawnee Co.

A Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputy blocks northbound K-4 at US-24 highway following a major...
A Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputy blocks northbound K-4 at US-24 highway following a major accident at NE 31st St.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Avoid the area of K-4 and 31st St. near the Jefferson/Shawnee Co. line.

An apparent two-vehicle accident happened around 3:45 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated two people may have died in the crash and one other may have been injured, however, this information is preliminary.

K-4 was shut down a short time after the accident. It remains closed as of 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew on-location and will update this story as information becomes available.

