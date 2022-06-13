Advertisement

Andrew Beckler qualifies for first U.S. Open

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Andrew Beckler is headed to his first U.S. Open.

“It means everything to me. This is what I worked for, this is why I turned professional. I wanted to compete with the best in the world,” said Beckler. “I’m just a grinder. Tough conditions, tough courses is my MO. So I’m excited to play the U.S. Open. I think it’s gonna be a good fit for me and my game.”

Beckler first made a name for himself as a high school state champion at Washburn Rural. Later in his career at Washburn University, he was named the 2021 D2 National Player of the Year.

He’s proud of where he’s from. “I love being from Topeka. It’s part of who I am, the community has taught me a lot just about hard work and grit and working through things. Being from Topeka doesn’t mean you can’t go do great things in the world,” he said.

And he’s not the only Topekan headed east this week. Gary Woodland, who won the U.S. Open back in 2019, is joining Beckler for his 12th go at the title.

“He’s been nothing but kind to me,” Beckler said on Woodland. “He’s been kind with his time and with his words, and he’s helped me out a lot. It’ll be cool to have a nice little Kansas crew out there in Boston.”

It’s a dream come true for Beckler, and he’s going into it determined.

“I’m gonna enjoy it, but at the end of the day when I tee it up Thursday, I’m focusing on hitting the fareway, hitting the green, making the put. That’s just what I do,” he said.

The U.S. Open kicks off on Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, MA.

