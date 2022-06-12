Advertisement

Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening

By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), approximately 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka earlier Saturday evening. The bridge is currently undergoing repairs to allow the continued use of the roadway until construction of the viaduct replacement begins in 2025.

KDOT says the bridge design team assessed the current situation tonight and are confident that further failure is not eminent. The debris that fell from the bridge fell into an empty parking lot. There were not any injuries. KDOT maintenance crews will place dump trucks on the closed outside lane as a temporary measure to substitute for the barrier, allowing traffic to use the inside lane.

KDOT says staff and the contractor will conduct a more thorough assessment on Monday, June 13, and will begin to place permanent measures for westbound I-70 traffic and traffic on the surface streets below the viaduct.

