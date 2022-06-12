Sunday night forecast: Triple digits taking aim for Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The persistent cloud cover today has kept our temperatures cooler than if it were sunny... Be thankful! There is a slight chance for an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm later this evening especially in North-Central Kansas, however most areas will stay dry. The risk for severe weather is very low although storms may still produce some hail and gusty winds. Temperatures tonight only get down to the upper 70s and we only warm up from their on Monday. Breezy south winds at 15 to 25 mph will lift our temperatures into the low 100s Monday with heat index values potentially as high as 110º. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night.

Tonight: Low chance for scattered rain and storms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 100s. Heat index values between 105º and 110º possible. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tuesday will be hot again with temperatures well in to the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also stay strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A slight chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday night with a low chance for any severe weather. If thunderstorms do develop Tuesday night, some hail and wind would be the main hazards.

We continue the low chance for an isolated storm or two into Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday may be a touch cooler thanks to the increased cloud cover. Winds Wednesday will remain breezy out of the south. A better chance for scattered rain and storms arrives Wednesday night, however, this chance is not locked in yet. Winds become less gusty for the second half of the week and we begin to cool down just slightly with temperatures hovering in the low 90s into next weekend.

Stay hydrated! we will be under some intense heat and humidity this week and your best defense against heat stroke/exhaustion is to drink plenty of water. Also wear sunscreen, light colored clothes and take breaks in the air conditions or under shade if possible.

