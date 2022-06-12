Sunday forecast: A few showers and storms this morning, then becoming hot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are ongoing near the Nebraska border. Severe weather is possible in Marshall, Nemaha, Jackson, and Brown counties with large hail up to ping pong ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Farther south, there may be a few showers, but severe weather is not expected. The rain should end by noon, and our attention will then turn to the heat.

Hot temperatures and high levels of humidity will combine to produce peak heat index values of 105° to 110° today (WIBW)

Temperatures should reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon. With the very muggy conditions, heat index values of 105° to 110° are possible. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of northeast Kansas from 1 PM to 9 PM. Stay hydrated if you are going to be outside. There is a slight chance of a few thunderstorms late tonight in north-central Kansas, but most places will likely stay dry.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of this week with highs near 100°. The air will not be quite as humid as today, but heat indices may again reach 105° to 110°. Strong southwest winds may provide a bit of relief with gusts up to 35 mph.

The middle of the week might not be quite as hot, but highs are forecast to be in the 90s each day this week. There could be a few thunderstorms across far northern Kansas Tuesday night before better chances for more widespread rain arrive late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

A hot week ahead (WIBW)

Today: Slight chance of a thunderstorm this morning, otherwise partly cloudy; hot. High 93F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Peak heat index 105-110F.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy; windy; hot. High 99F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; breezy. High 96F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

