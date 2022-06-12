Advertisement

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan

Severe storms have caused widespread damage in Manhattan Saturday night.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe storms have caused widespread damage in Manhattan Saturday night.

Although as of 10 p.m. no tornado has been confirmed, winds were clocked in excess of 80 mph on the east side of town.

Riley Co. Emergency Managers have closed down several streets across the area due to downed power lines. At one point, 14,000 customers in Riley Co. were without power.

Public works park just north of Manhattan - a whole line of power lines down, some snapped off at the ground.

A tornado was confirmed to the east in Pottawatomie County.

