Severe storms cut Symphony in the Flint Hills short

Symphony in the Flint Hills 2022
Symphony in the Flint Hills 2022(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Roughly 7,000 concert-goers were forced to leave the Symphony in the Flint Hills early Saturday as severe storms rolled through Northeast Kansas.

The annual event is held at Irma’s Pasture in Chase County, roughly a half-hour south of Council Grove.

The Kansas City Symphony’s main performance began at 6:30 p.m. A strong line of storms pushed through the area roughly an hour and a half later, forcing organizers to call off the performance early.

The theme of this year’s event was, ironically, “Weather in the Flint Hills.”

The Symphony in the Flint Hills was canceled in 2019 and 2020 due to severe weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

