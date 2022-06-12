No one injured in early morning apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire located at 3759 SW Park South Ct., just after 1:00 am, on Sunday, June 12th. When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the three story apartment building. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze confined to the building where the fire started.

Firefighters performed a primary search and found no occupants inside the building.

Officials say the apartment building was vacant, but evidence of homeless occupants were found.

A Preliminary investigation found that the fire was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported and a total estimated $35,000 is associated with structural loss.

