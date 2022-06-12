Advertisement

No one injured in early morning apartment fire

The Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire located at 3759 SW Park...
The Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire located at 3759 SW Park South Ct., just after 1:00 am, on Sunday, June 12th.(Eric Ives)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire located at 3759 SW Park South Ct., just after 1:00 am, on Sunday, June 12th. When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the three story apartment building. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze confined to the building where the fire started.

Firefighters performed a primary search and found no occupants inside the building.

Officials say the apartment building was vacant, but evidence of homeless occupants were found.

A Preliminary investigation found that the fire was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported and a total estimated $35,000 is associated with structural loss.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as storms move into the WIBW viewing area.
Severe weather rolls through NE Kansas on Saturday
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported
Viewer submitted photo showing damage at a beverage warehouse in Marysville, Kansas on June 11,...
Severe Weather Photo Gallery
Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka
Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

Latest News

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night, a tornado touched down on Marysville, ripping its way into...
Marysville residents react to tornado ripping through their town
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Community pulls together to clean up after a tornado that struck Marysville Saturday evening
Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening
Saturday night forecast