Advertisement

Marysville wedding guests “safe and sound” after tornado destroys nearby building

“It’ll be unbelievable to look back, tell our grandkids, tell our kids, tell anybody that we went through a tornado on our wedding day.”
Marysville wedding guests “safe and sound” after tornado destroys nearby building
Marysville wedding guests “safe and sound” after tornado destroys nearby building(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Talk about a day to remember!

One Marysville couple is happy everyone is safe and sound after Saturday night’s tornado ripped through their wedding plans.

Allison and Sam Lubbers had just wrapped up their ceremony and were off taking photos when the tornado rolled through town.

“The storm started looking a little bit darker, but we just thought it was a thunderstorm,” Allison said. “Then the tornado warning went off, and it turned into a little more than what we thought.”

The couple took shelter at Allison’s mother’s house.

“I tried to stay pretty calm, but then I started seeing limbs falling over, the trashcan going across the driveway,” Sam said. “We just tried to stay as calm as possible.”

The Lubbers’ family and friends were back at the wedding venue — just a few hundred yards from a lumber building that was partially destroyed by the tornado.

“There wasn’t any service so we weren’t able to talk to anybody and make sure they were okay,” Allison said.

Fortunately, all of the guests were safe and sound.

The party continued after the storm passed — but the newlyweds say it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“I’ve never even seen a tornado in my life, never even been in that situation - and we get it on our wedding day,” Sam said. “It’ll be unbelievable to look back, tell our grandkids, tell our kids, tell anybody that we went through a tornado on our wedding day.”

“It is definitely a wedding that everyone will remember,” Allison said. “Everyone keeps coming up and telling us that. It will be something special. But again, glad everyone is safe and sound.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported
Viewer submitted photo showing damage at a beverage warehouse in Marysville, Kansas on June 11,...
Severe Weather Photo Gallery
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as storms move into the WIBW viewing area.
Severe weather rolls through NE Kansas on Saturday
Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka
Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

Latest News

The Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire located at 3759 SW Park...
No one injured in early morning apartment fire
Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night, a tornado touched down on Marysville, ripping its way into...
Marysville residents react to tornado ripping through their town
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Community pulls together to clean up after a tornado that struck Marysville Saturday evening
Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening