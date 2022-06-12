Tornado reported north of Marysville; police ask public to avoid downtown

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Numerous reports of damage have come in following a tornado in Marshall County.

A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles north of Marysville just before 6:00 p.m.

Marysville’s Chief of Police is urging the public to avoid downtown while crews work to clean up damage following Saturday’s storms.

“We’re asking everyone to avoid the area, the downtown area for now while we try to get things cleaned up,” Chief Matt Simpson said on Facebook Live Saturday evening. “We know that everybody will want to come out and look, but please give our first responders time to look and time to get things cleaned up.”

Chief Simpson added anyone with photos of damage is asked to send them to the Marysville police department.

Several city phone lines are down, but Simpson said 911 is up for residents who need assistance.

“Know that city crews and first responders will be working throughout the evening,” Simpson said.

Storms continue to roll through Northeast Kansas Saturday evening; keep up with the latest updates on our WIBW Weather stream, here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.