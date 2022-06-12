Advertisement

Half of Marysville lumber shop destroyed by Saturday’s tornado

Saturday’s tornado in Marysville destroyed roughly half of Mandy Rengstorf’s family business, Hometown Lumber and Hardware.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Mandy Rengstorf was at a family birthday party Saturday when her phone started buzzing.

“We came as soon as we could,” Rengstorf said.

“We have a lot of exterior damage on the front, mostly here on the north side,” she said. “Our truck was parked under there, it kind of copped a wall on top of it and our forklift here. We lost a lot of the material that was inside there.”

Less than 24 hours later, family and friends got to work.

“We’re very fortunate,” Rengstorf said. “We both come from big families and we have probably 25-30 people, family and friends helping us here today. So we’re very lucky with that.”

Meanwhile, across town, trucks from around the state pulled into Marysville to help restore power. The police department made bottled water available to families in need.

Back at the lumber shop, Rengstorf knows the community will need their help getting supplies to rebuild. She says they’ll be ready to do what they can to get the community back on its feet.

“We’re planning on being open for business tomorrow,” she said. “Things might be a little slower, but honestly we just wanna help everyone else that needs help too.”

