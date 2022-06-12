Community pulls together to clean up after a tornado that struck Marysville Saturday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to Marysville Police Department’s Facebook page, crews have been working overnight to get streets cleared of trees and debris.

They say they do have a disaster relief group headed to Marysville this morning to assist with cutting down trees and limbs. Their first priority is the elderly or those who cannot cut down tree limbs themselves.

Aside from that, their Facebook page says INTREN from Kansas City sent around 30 trucks and workers to help restore power and broken poles.

J.F. Electric provide an additional 20 trucks to assist with any electrical damage. The Marysville Police department is also opening open to anyone needing electricity.

Marysville Police Department says they have pallets of water a the Marshall County Courthouse, on the south side. Any family is able to grab two cases as needed.

