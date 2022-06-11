Advertisement

Topekans warned to prepare as heat indices expected to reach 110 degrees

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As heat indices are expected to reach up to 110 degrees, Shawnee Co. Emergency Management has warned residents to take precautions.

The Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center says on Saturday, June 11, that the county - and much of Northeast Kansas - will see high heat indices throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service said it forecasts the heat indices to be as high as 110 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgmt. and emergency partners said they would like to remind residents to take steps to ensure their health,s safety and well-being during days of high heat and humidity - especially as a large number of outdoor activities are planned to take place this weekend.

Emergency Management noted that residents should remember to check on the elderly, those with medical conditions, and those with special needs during periods of extremely hot weather.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries, and deaths during hot weather, Emergency Management said residents should do the following:

  • Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
  • Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
  • Pace yourself.
  • Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
  • Check on friends and neighbors and have someone do the same for you.
  • Do not leave children or pets in cars.
  • Check the local news for health and safety updates.

For more information about how to avoid heat-related illnesses, click HERE.

