‘Sundog Training’ provides service dogs at low cost

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan area dog rescuer says helping find the right homes for dogs, and providing trained service dogs at a low cost is her mission.

Tess Purvis, co-owner of Sundog Training, started training dogs in Alaska, but has since moved back to the Manhattan area to be closer to family.

Sundog Training rescues dogs and pairs the dog with the client after learning more about the needs of the new owner.

Purvis says many of their clients cannot afford the cost of a trained service dog, but don’t qualify for grants, so Sundog Training is helping to fill that need.

“With our service dogs what we charge our client is what it costs to feed and vet care and take care of the dog.” Sundog Training co-owner, Tess Purvis says.

Sundog Training covers the cost of training by offering Rugged Mutt Adventure days, which lets dog owners bring their dogs out for an organized day of hiking adventures. More information about Sundog Training can be found here.

