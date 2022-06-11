‘Splash into Science’ brings mini science lessons to Blue Earth Plaza

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - This summer kids can learn about science while having fun at the Blue Earth Plaza Splash Pad in Manhattan.

Splash into Science is a weekly science segment provided by the Flint Hills Discovery Center, as a way to engage kids in science throughout the summer.

Starting at noon every Friday until August 12th, educators from the Discovery Center will set up at the splash pad and provide a short interactive science lesson for kids of all ages.

“It’s a way for them to take something, of science, that’s easy to do, to teach their parents that they can do it at home, so they can feel confident in showing others.” Flint Hills Discovery Center Curator of Education, Sally Dreher says.

Following the Splash into Science program, kiddos can play in the water at the splash pad or continue their adventures into the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

