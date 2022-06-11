Saturday forecast: Hot and humid before severe storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values near 100°. Mostly sunny conditions are expected today with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. After 5 PM, thunderstorms will arrive in far northern Kansas and move southward across the rest of the area during the evening.

Some of the storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail up to golf ball size, and possibly a tornado. The highest chance of rain is for places near and east of Highway 75.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible with storms this evening (WIBW)

The storms should end by midnight tonight, and Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon with heat indices again near 100°.

Monday looks to be the hottest day next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and triple-digit heat indices. South winds will be stronger on Monday, gusting up to 35 mph. The hot weather is not going anywhere anytime soon with highs remaining in the 90s each of the next eight days.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Thunderstorms possible during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny; windy. High 96F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

