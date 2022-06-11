Salina Police Chief announces retirement to be closer to family in Missouri

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief of Police of the Salina Police Department has announced his retirement to be closer to family in Missouri.

Since Dec. 2, 2103, Brand Nelson says he has had the honor of serving as the Chief of Police for the Salina Police Department. He said he has served with a remarkable team of men and women who show their dedication to residents on a daily basis.

“After more than 37 years of law enforcement service in three communities, I have decided it is time to retire from law enforcement,” Chief Nelson said on Friday, June 10.

Nelson said after a meeting with City Manager Mike Schrage, his last day has been set for Sept. 2.

The Chief noted that the primary reason for his decision to retire is family-related as he and his wife wish to be closer to their children and only surviving parent - all of whom live in Missouri.

“This was a very difficult decision and one we have anguished for months,” said Nelson.

During his tenure as Chief, Nelson said the department has had many accomplishments which have benefited the community. He said this includes:

Construction of the Salina Regional Training Center

Establishment of a Crisis Intervention Team

Establishment of a Peer Support Group for employees

Establishment of a Citizen Review Board

Establishment of an Annual Employees Award Banquet

Successful completion of the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies recertification program - twice

Establishment of a Police Foundation - Police Excellence Foundation of Salina

In addition, Nelson said the department has made a focused effort to further connect with the community. In collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office, he said officers re-established the Citizens Academy. He said additional programs established during his tenure include:

Coffee with a Cop

Cops and Costumes Halloween event

Shop with a Cop in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina

Tip a Cop to benefit Special Olympics

Fishing with a Cop

“Thank you, the members of the Salina Police Department, former City Manager Jason Gage, for providing me the opportunity to be your chief, City Manager Mike Schrage for his leadership, past and present city commissioners, and the entire community for allowing me to serve in this role for over 8-and-a-half-years,” Nelson concluded. “It is an honor and one my wife, and I will always cherish.”

