Rock Chalk Roundball Classic surpasses $1 million in 14th year

Lawrence Kan. (WIBW) - For 14 years, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has raised money for local pediatric cancer fighters and Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope. This year’s 3-day event was capped off by the second annual Round Bowl Classic at Royal Crest Lanes.

“It’s fun to see the kids that are benefitting our event this year, and it’s been fun to see some of the kids that we’ve had in past years come back and see how they are thriving,” said volunteer Shelle Arnold.

Jayhawks stars spanning decades back laced up their bowling shoes to support the cause.

“Man it’s everything,” said Nick Bradford (1996-2000). “I mean this is what we do it for, for kids and families that are less fortunate than us. Just to show up and be here is enough to make some money and really help some families out.”

It has been yet another successful year for the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic and its beneficiaries. Friday night they went over the $200,000 goal, and surpassed the $1 million mark in the 14th year.

For the community, the fundraising events provide opportunities to have some fun and give back.

Father and son Travis and Jett Peterson were excited to spend some time bowling with the Jayhawks and the rest of the community. “We went through something like this with our family,” said Travis Peterson. “It means a lot to know that even if you have health insurance, the costs just add up and start racking up. So what we do here helps offset that for a lot of families with kids with cancer.”

As special as it is for the community, it is even more special for the recipients and their families, like 13-year-old Jake Jones.

“This is just an amazing thing for us,” Jake’s mom, Kerry Regan said. “It’s been really hard going through his cancer diagnosis and treatment, and this is just unbelievable what they’ve done for us.”

