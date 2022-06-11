Advertisement

Prairie Lake Pickin Party holds homemade pie contest

For a 28th year, music is filling the air near Holton at the annual Prairie Lake Pickin Party.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Campers and trailers lined the lake as onlookers prepared for live bluegrass, gospel, and old time country music.

Organizers added a homemade pie contest this year, dedicated in memory of Alice Anderson.

President of the Kansas Prairie Picker Association, Ron Meier, says Alice was a special woman.

“Alice Anderson was a long time member and treasurer of the club for years and was an excellent pie baker, so it was suggested that we do a pie contest in her name. So this our first one,” he says.

Former Jackson County Commissioner, Bill Elmer, and Holton city commissioner, Dan Brenner judged the pies, with prize money totaling $200.

“We didn’t know how many we would get, and somebody guessed we would only get four and someone said 15 and I think they said there’s 12 entrants so we’re pretty happy with that,” Meier says.

Local churches, the city of Holton, and the Jackson County Development Corporation combined to make the concessions and activities possible...

Meier says it’s the perfect spot for  relaxing and family fun.

“There’s an awful lot of people who live locally who just come out for the evening, and we encourage that too. And we have the Circleville Church again, they have people who will help people park their cars up above where there is open space to park, then you just come down here and bring a lawn chair and find a comfortable place in the shade and listen to the music”.

If you missed tonight, the event continues from 5-10pm Saturday, June 11th.

Prairie lake is off 246th road, Northeast of Holton.

There’s no entry fee, but if you would like to park your camper or RV for the night there is an $8 to $10 charge.

