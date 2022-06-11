Advertisement

A new resale store opened its doors in Topeka Saturday

Soul Sisters Resale opened its doors in Topeka Saturday Morning
Soul Sisters Resale opened its doors in Topeka Saturday Morning(reina flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Soul Sisters Resale store has just opened its doors.

The shop has multiple vendors, consignment, and a free kids library.

From modern, to antique, to furniture, owner Angie Kearney says they have something for everyone.

They even have a section that will help them find a way to get the community involved, a candy shop.

“So, we have seen a lot of neighborhood kids coming around and we wanted to do things that would included them so like the childrens books. Also having the candy shop would just be a way to have them come in, we actually sometimes have them do chores and things to earn the money for the candy,” she said.

Kearney says she and the store are all about giving back to Topeka.

Soul Sisters Resale is located at 2701 SE Indiana and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka
Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest
FILE
Former USD 383 employee charged for sexual assault of preschool student
Topeka Police have closed off a stretch of SW Lincoln Rd., west of Downtown, from 5th to 6th...
Hours-long standoff ends with nobody in custody
Mikayla Landry
One behind bars after turning herself in when TPD leaves standoff empty-handed
Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident

Latest News

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police Chief announces retirement to be closer to family in Missouri
FILE
Topekans warned to prepare as heat indices expected to reach 110 degrees
Jason Bulger is booked into jail on June 10, 2022.
Man booked into jail for alleged Dillons stabbing, domestic violence incident
Riders wrapped up the last day of the event.
Kids take spin to celebrate iCan Bike success