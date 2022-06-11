A new resale store opened its doors in Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Soul Sisters Resale store has just opened its doors.

The shop has multiple vendors, consignment, and a free kids library.

From modern, to antique, to furniture, owner Angie Kearney says they have something for everyone.

They even have a section that will help them find a way to get the community involved, a candy shop.

“So, we have seen a lot of neighborhood kids coming around and we wanted to do things that would included them so like the childrens books. Also having the candy shop would just be a way to have them come in, we actually sometimes have them do chores and things to earn the money for the candy,” she said.

Kearney says she and the store are all about giving back to Topeka.

Soul Sisters Resale is located at 2701 SE Indiana and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

