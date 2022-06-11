Man convicted of sex crimes against inmate no longer allowed DNA analysis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of attacking and sodomizing another inmate in the Wyandotte Co. Jail will not be allowed a post-conviction DNA analysis following two previous failed attempts.

In a unanimous decision written by Chief Justice Marla Luckert in the matter of Appeal No. 123,613: State of Kansas v. Brian Bailey, the Kansas Supreme Court says it has held that Bailey cannot seek post-conviction DNA testing of evidence because he has already unsuccessfully litigated the issue in two previous appeals.

Under a Kansas statute that allows defendants to have post-conviction DNA testing of evidence under certain circumstances, the Court said Bailey had asked for testing of evidence in connection to his 1988 Wyandotte Co. District Court conviction for aggravated criminal sodomy.

Court records indicate that the crimes happened inside the Wyandotte Co. Jail. when Bailey and others attacked and sodomized another inmate.

The Court said this marks the third time Bailey had sought DNA testing of the evidence. In two previous appeals, it said he had been denied relief, in part, because the evidence was no longer in the State’s possession.

The Court said it held that Baily could not relitigate the issue based on preclusionary doctrines which bar parties from endlessly relitigating matters that have been put to a final ruling by previous courts.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.