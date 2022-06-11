Man booked into jail for alleged Dillons stabbing, domestic violence incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jason Bulger has been confined to the Shawnee Co. Jail for alleged crimes following a stabbing at Dillons in early June, as well as a domestic violence incident in November 2021.
The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking records indicate that Jason Bulger, 41, of Topeka, was arrested on Friday, June 10. He was booked into jail around 11:15 p.m.
Bulger was booked into jail for allegedly stabbing a man at the Dillons on SE 29th St. on June 1. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, Bulger got away.
On June 6, Amanda Bulger, 37, of Topeka was arrested in connection with the crime and booked into jail on a single count of theft. However, officers were still on the hunt for Jason.
The booking record indicates Jason was booked into jail for the following:
- Murder in The 2nd Degree - Intentional
- Aggravated Battery
- Battery
- Theft of less than $1,500
- 2 counts of Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer
As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Bulger is still confined to the Shawnee Co. Jail on a $350,000 bond.
Bulger also remains in custody for crimes he allegedly committed in November 2021. On Feb. 25, he was arrested at a home in the 2600 block of Eveningside Dr. for a hit-and-run that happened near 27th and California on Nov. 2.
According to previous reports, Bulger was identified as the driver of a vehicle that allegedly T-boned another during a violent domestic dispute. Officers said he was fighting inside the vehicle with a woman at the time of the accident.
For these alleged crimes, Bulger is being held without bond for:
- Aggravated Battery
- Domestic Battery
- Violate Protection Order
- Reckless Driving
Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that Bulger had been released from jail for the previous alleged crimes after his bond was posted. However, on June 9, it shows his bond was revoked.
