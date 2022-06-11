Kids take spin to celebrate iCan Bike success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids took a spin to show off the skills they gained this week.

Capper Foundation wrapped up its ‘iCan Bike’ program Friday.

Over the past week, people with disabilities paired with volunteers to master pedal power. Most started on roller bikes, indoors. By Friday, they were on their own on two wheels, outdoors!

Cris Teter, a physical therapist at Capper, says it’s gratifying to see the fears become smiles as the students do something many regularly-abled people take for granted.

“It gives them confidence to tackle something that they’ve been trying to do it for a while. It gives them confidence to be able to get out on a bike and run with other kiddos and maybe with their family and friends,” he said. “Most of the kids here have a little extra challenges, and so now they have something they see their friends in the neighborhood doing - or their brother, sister, mom and dad - and now they can just be part of that.”

The week culminated with a celebration where the kids each received a medal for their accomplishments this week. Many of the students and families will gather Saturday for a ride in the community, to put their new skills to the test.

Capper’s iCan Swim program is coming up next month. Volunteers are still needed to assist with it. Call 785.272.4060 if you are interested.

