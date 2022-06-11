Kansas ranks among worst state economies despite low unemployment rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas has tied with four other states for having the lowest unemployment rate, the Sunflower State was still ranked among one of the worst state economies.

With California’s economy larger than the individual economies of all but four countries - including the U.S. - personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst State Economies, and Kansas ranks among the worst.

In order to find America’s top economic performers, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets that range from a change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

According to the report, Kansas ranked 35th overall with a total score of 39.78, an Economic Activity rank of 40, an Economic Health rank of 26 and an Innovation Potential rank of 31.

Among Kansas’ border states, Oklahoma was the only one to rank lower than the Sunflower State. Oklahoma was ranked 47th overall with a total score of 31.32, an Economic Activity rank of 50, an Economic Health rank of 38 and an Innovation Potential rank of 40.

Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri all were found to have better state economies than Kansas and Oklahoma. The study ranked Colorado 6th overall with a total score of 58.84, an Economic Activity rank of 13, an Economic Health rank of 6 and an Innovation Potential rank of 9.

While not in the top 50 and still among the worst economies, Nebraska ranked 29th overall with a total score of 43.60, an Economic Activity rank of 29, an Economic Health rank of 8 and an Innovation Potential rank of 36. Missouri ranked 31st overall with a total score of 41.38, an Economic Activity rank of 33, an Economic Health rank of 28 and an Innovation Potential rank of 28.

The study also found that Oklahoma had the fourth-lowest change in GDP. Oklahoma was also found to have the second-fewest exports per capita while Colorado had the third-fewest. However, Colorado also had the fifth-most startup activity.

According to the report, Kansas and Nebraska also tied with Utah, New Hampshire and Minnesota for the lowest unemployment rate. Oklahoma was found to have the third-lowest average educational attainment of recent immigrants.

The report indicates the states with the best economies are as follows:

Washington Utah California Massachusetts New Hampshire

The study also found the states with the worst economies are as follows:

West Virginia Alaska Louisiana Hawaii Oklahoma

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.