Advertisement

Kansas High Court affirms denial of murder conviction reversal

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of first-degree murder will remain in prison after the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the denial of his post-conviction reversal request.

On direct appeal in the matter of Appeal No. 124,134: State of Kansas v. Harvey L. Ross Jr., the Kansas Supreme Court says it affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s denial of Ross’ postconviction request to reverse his conviction.

The Court indicated Ross made the request on the basis of allegations that the trial court did not have subject matter jurisdiction over his criminal proceedings.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held that K.S.A. 22-3201 is not a procedural vehicle to bring a cause of action and that defective complaint claims are not properly raised in a motion to correct an illegal sentence.

The Court said it affirmed the district court because Ross failed to identify a timely, unexhausted, and proper procedural vehicle for presenting his challenge.

Court records indicate the complaint stems from Ross’ 2004 conviction of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka
Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest
FILE
Former USD 383 employee charged for sexual assault of preschool student
Topeka Police have closed off a stretch of SW Lincoln Rd., west of Downtown, from 5th to 6th...
Hours-long standoff ends with nobody in custody
Mikayla Landry
One behind bars after turning herself in when TPD leaves standoff empty-handed
Semi Truck
Morris Co. attorney charged with assaulting pair with semi

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
$36+ million headed to Kansas ethanol producers to lower costs, ease pandemic burden
TFFJC kicked off the Juneteenth activities with a parade
The Juneteenth parade strolled down Downtown Topeka Saturday
FILE
Man convicted of sex crimes against inmate no longer allowed DNA analysis
Soul Sisters Resale opened its doors in Topeka Saturday Morning
A new resale store opened its doors in Topeka Saturday