Kansas High Court affirms denial of murder conviction reversal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of first-degree murder will remain in prison after the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the denial of his post-conviction reversal request.

On direct appeal in the matter of Appeal No. 124,134: State of Kansas v. Harvey L. Ross Jr., the Kansas Supreme Court says it affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s denial of Ross’ postconviction request to reverse his conviction.

The Court indicated Ross made the request on the basis of allegations that the trial court did not have subject matter jurisdiction over his criminal proceedings.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held that K.S.A. 22-3201 is not a procedural vehicle to bring a cause of action and that defective complaint claims are not properly raised in a motion to correct an illegal sentence.

The Court said it affirmed the district court because Ross failed to identify a timely, unexhausted, and proper procedural vehicle for presenting his challenge.

Court records indicate the complaint stems from Ross’ 2004 conviction of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.