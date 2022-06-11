Advertisement

The Juneteenth parade strolled down Downtown Topeka Saturday

TFFJC kicked off the Juneteenth activities with a parade
TFFJC kicked off the Juneteenth activities with a parade
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Family and Friends held a Juneteenth Parade down Kansas Avenue.

Attendees brought their lawn chairs as they awaited to see the floats and cars.

There were appearances by Lawrence All Star Cheer and Miss Juneteenth, Shontal Phillips.

Parts of the community came together to celebrate the federal holiday, and said what it means to them.

“It’s because that we want to be free as Americans and have our own holiday means everything to our community, it makes me feel good about the community and about the people here in Topeka,” said Naythan Bias.

