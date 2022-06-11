The Juneteenth parade strolled down Downtown Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Family and Friends held a Juneteenth Parade down Kansas Avenue.

Attendees brought their lawn chairs as they awaited to see the floats and cars.

There were appearances by Lawrence All Star Cheer and Miss Juneteenth, Shontal Phillips.

Parts of the community came together to celebrate the federal holiday, and said what it means to them.

“It’s because that we want to be free as Americans and have our own holiday means everything to our community, it makes me feel good about the community and about the people here in Topeka,” said Naythan Bias.

