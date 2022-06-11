Chance for strong to severe storms tonight with summer heat sticking around

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tornado watch has been issued for Brown, Marshall and Nemaha counties lasting through 10pm tonight. We are tracking the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms after 7pm this evening for far northeast Kansas. Storms along and east of Highway 75 could produce golf ball size hail and 60-70 mph winds along with an isolated tornado. The highest risk for a tornado is near the Kansas/Missouri border, but stay weather aware regardless of where you are this evening. Storms should be done with before midnight tonight.

This Evening: Thunderstorms likely along and east of Highway 75 in Northeast and East Kansas. Storms will begin in North Kansas late this afternoon before tracking south and east into the evening after sunset. Main hazards are winds of up to 70 mph and hail up to golf ball size, however there is a risk for a tornado or two.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values between 100 and 108 degrees. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat index likely over 105 degrees. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

We will continue to feel the heat Sunday with air temperatures in the mid 90s and feel like temperatures over 100 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Skies Sunday will be mostly sunny so wear plenty of sunscreen or long sleeves if you plan to be outdoors and drink more water than usual. Monday looks to be out hottest day this week with air temperatures near 100 degrees and heat index temperatures near 105 degrees. We only cool down to near 80 degrees Monday night.

More of the same hot weather for Tuesday with temperatures well into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also stay breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. There is a slight chance for isolated rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is not locked in yet as the latest computer models are not in agreement. We will cool down slightly for the latter half of the week with temperatures still in the low 90s through next weekend.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.