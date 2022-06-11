Advertisement

Be Able Community Open House shows community plans to expand

Be Able Community Center sign
Be Able Community Center sign(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Be Able Community center hosted an open house, giving community members the opportunity to tour their facility.

Be Able Community center has plans to update their buildings, allowing them to offer additional services.

Handicap accessible bathrooms and a shower and laundry facility are among the planned upgrades.

Neighbors have also started a community garden to help provide fresh vegetables to share at the community center:

“We want people from all of our community in Manhattan and throughout the area to come here and know that they are loved and to have the chance to better their life in any way possible.” Be Able Community Operations Director, Jarad Garren says.

Be Able Community is a 501c3 organization aimed at helping community members navigate through the obstacles life has thrown at them.

